Leeds’ latest coffee destination is opening its doors with a rare addition.

Ancave, at Rossington Street in Millennium Square, will open this month (August).

The team at Ancave are promising something a little bit different, featuring an industrial vibe and cosy corners. Cocktails are also on the menu.

A spokesperson said: “It’s a coffee shop first and foremost, but not the kind you’ve seen a hundred times before.

“The main attraction is the coffee, which is made on a traditional lever-operated Vostok espresso machine. If you’ve never seen one before, you’re not alone. They’re rare, and as far as we know, this will be the only one in Leeds. It’s all about making coffee the proper way, using beans roasted right here in Yorkshire.

“(Our name is} a nod to ‘kahve,’ the word that brought coffee to the world. We kept the heritage and added amazing cocktails. Because Leeds deserves both. “

Alongside the coffee menu, there’ll be wines, cocktails, and even coffee-based (and matcha-based!) cocktails plus charcuterie boards loaded with cheeses, meats, and other food favourites. It will be open early and late.