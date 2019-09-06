This 99p spider spray works every time - here’s where to buy it

A fear of spiders is one of the most common phobias, and the sight of one of the eight-legged creatures can send many into a panic.

But now the worst may be over for arachnophobes, thanks to a budget spider spray that repels approaching arachnids.

Home Bargains is selling a 99p spray that could be the answer to all spider-haters’ problems.

One shopper took to the Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK Facebook group to tell others about their success with the spray, and claimed that it works every time.

And more than 5,500 people have commented on the post with many expressing how keen they are to give it a try.

Why are there more spiders in my house?

The Buzz Spider Repellent is a formula which does not cause any harm to the spiders, instead simply repelling them and keeping them away.

It can be sprayed around windows, doors and skirting boards to create a barrier and prevent the spiders from coming into a room.

You may be seeing more spiders at the moment, as it is currently their mating season. This means that they are looking for a dry place to mate, and so are moving around more often.

This season ends at the beginning of October, and the number of spiders in homes should subside by then.