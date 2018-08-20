Third man arrested after stabbing in Bridge End in Leeds city centre

Detectives have arrested a third man after a stabbing in Leeds city centre at the weekend.

The 19-year-old man was arrested in Bradford last night in connection with the incident involving a 20-year-old man in Bridge End in the early hours of Saturday.

He remains in custody at this time.

The two other 19-year-old men that were arrested previously have since been released under investigation.

Police were called at to reports of a male being stabbed close to the former Stone Roses bar.

He was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Safety concerns have been raised after it was the second city centre stabbing in a week.