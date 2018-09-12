These are the Christmas jobs in Leeds you can apply for NOW

Christmas Day is less than 15 weeks away and retailers across Leeds have plenty of temporary vacancies to cover the festive period.

Christmas jobs are currently advertised at Trinity Shopping and the White Rose Centre

The run-up to Christmas is the busiest time of year for many shops, many of which take on extra staff as the number of customers spikes.

Here are just some of the jobs that are currently available for those looking for temporary work in the run up to the festive period:

TRINITY CENTRE

Christmas Night Crew - The Entertainer

Are you ready to join us on our mission to be the best loved toy shop this Christmas?

If you would like the chance to earn some extra cash then read on.

You may never experience anything else like it!

Enthusiasm and commitment are essential for all of our seasonal posts.

Click here for more information.

Seasonal Part Time Sales Associate - Urban Outfitters

The position is seasonal part time sales associate.

It is an 8 hour contract with the opportunity to gain more hours.

The candidate must be available to work over Christmas and New Year.

For more information click here.

Christmas Temporary Positions - Pandora

As a Christmas Temporary Sales Advisor for Pandora Leeds you will be passionate about making a difference to each and every customer by providing a unique experience that is second to none.

By using an engaging, genuine, open and interested approach, you will find the perfect product to meet the customers’ needs and exceed their expectations.

For more information click here.

WHITE ROSE CENTRE

Xmas Temp Position - Nomination

Nomination is a global brand and has been established in White Rose since November 2014 who are looking for someone who is friendly, focused and has excellent customer service skills

For more information, click here.

These are just a few of the current Christmas positions available in Leeds.