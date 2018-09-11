Could your dog take a leading role in Leeds theatre group’s production of Legally Blonde The Musical?

It’s a role that requires stage presence, comic timing and, most importantly, four legs and a tail.

Garforth-based St Mary’s Youth Theatre is on the lookout for a dog to appear in its latest production, Legally Blonde The Musical.

Reese Witherspoon and canine pal in the film version of Legally Blonde.

The romantic comedy tells the story of Elle Woods, a fashion-savvy Californian party girl turned Harvard Law School student.

She is rarely seen in the show without her beloved pet dog, a super-cute chihuahua named Bruiser.

And, with just a couple of months until curtain up, the team behind the St Mary’s production – which will feature 60 youngsters aged from eight to 18 – is desperate to find a suitable pooch to play Bruiser.

Assistant producer Cally Northam told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “We need a dog that can bark on cue, so we’re looking for one that has been trained or can be trained.

“We’ve asked around to see if anyone has or anyone knows of a chihuahua that could do the job but so far we have drawn a blank.

“If the worst comes to the worst we will just use a stuffed toy dog but it would be great if we could have a real one.”

Legally Blonde The Musical is running at the Carriageworks Theatre in Leeds city centre from November 15 to 17.

Tickets are priced £16 or £14 for concessions, for further information visit the www.carriageworkstheatre.co.uk website or ring the box office on 0113 376 0318.

Founded in 1993 and run as a charity, St Mary’s Youth Theatre is based at St Mary’s Church Hall and Green Lane Primary Academy.

Anyone who can help the producers with their canine co-star search is asked to e-mail stmarysyouththeatre@gmail.com.