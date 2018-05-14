The photos which sum up the spirit of the 2018 Leeds Half Marathon

Have your say

One of Jane Tomlinson’s best friends said she felt proud to be the first woman across the finish line at the Asda Foundation Leeds Half Marathon.

Pontefract Athletics Club runner Faye Banks, 39, took part in triathlons with Jane and said she was pleased to win an event staged as part of her friend’s lasting legacy.

Faye, of Adel, who came third in last year’s Leeds Half Marathon, finished first yesterday in a time of 1:22:05.

Faye said: “Jane Tomlinson was one of my best friends so I feel really proud to win a race organised by Run for All.

“It was difficult because it was really warm and it’s a tough undulating course. The support was really good and it’s nice to win a home race.”

The Leeds Half Marathon is organised by Run For All, part of the lasting legacy of the late amateur athlete and fundraiser Jane Tomlinson CBE.

First man to finish was Mohammed Aburezeq in 1:08; second was Chris Oddy in 1:09:37 and third was Matt Chipping in 1:12:50.

Second woman was Lindsey Clegg in 1:28:19 and third was Haley O’Connor in 1:30:14.

Charity runners wearing fancy dress costumes were among more than 7,000 runners who took part in the race in glorious sunshine.

Jonny Fallas, 44, of Kippax ran dressed as a nun to raise cash for Brain Research UK.

Mr Fallas ran in memory of his friend Liz Shaw, of Garforth, who died aged 48 after suffering a brain aneurysm.

Plumber Mark Hole, 54, of Harrogate ran dressed as Muppet character Elmo to raise money for St Gemma’s Hospice in Moortown, Leeds.

Mr Hole said: “My daughter works for the hospice and we know people who have been cared for there.

“It was a challenge to run in the costume. I was very warm but the support from crowds was fantastic.”

Nathan Vaughan, 49, of Garforth, ran in a Star Wars stormtrooper outfit and his fiancee Lea Maclellan, 36, ran in a Darth Vader outfit to raise cash for St Gemma’s Hospice.

The hospice cared for Mr Vaughan’s wife Karen Vaughan who died aged 46 last February after suffering from bowel cancer.

Mr Vaughan, said they have raised around £18,000 for the hospice through running and other fundraising events.

He said: “The care was brilliant, that’s why we are raising money for them for all they do.”

Mandy Rivett, Asda Foundation co-ordinator, said: “It was fantastic to see so many people taking on the challenge of the Asda Foundation Leeds Half Marathon to raise money for so many good causes.”