GALLERY: Leeds Half Marathon 2018

Hundreds of runners have completed the Run for All Leeds Half Marathon in warm sunshine this morning.

The race was won by Kenyan athlete Mohammad Aburezeq for the second consecutive year, while local runner Faye Banks, of Adel, was the first woman over the line.

Runners at the start of the Leeds Half Marathon

The event is sponsored by the Asda Foundation, and celebrities including actor Dean Smith and former Rhinos players Barrie McDermott, Jamie Peacock and Keith Senior all took part.

Faye, who runs for Pontefract Athletics Club, was close friends with Jane Tomlinson and competes in her memory.

“Jane Tomlinson was one of my best friends so I feel really proud to win a race organised by Run for All. It was difficult because it was really warm and it’s a tough undulating course. The support was really good and it’s nice to win a home race.”

Runners leave the city centre

The route passes Kirkstall Abbey

Spectators line the route

Maisie Kingstead, 20, and Rachel Hall, 22

Leeds Rhinos legends Barrie McDermott, Jamie Peacock and Keith Senior with actor Dean Smith

Women's winner Faye Banks, 39, of Adel

The race passes Abbey Road in Kirkstall

