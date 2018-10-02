The new Starbucks in Chapel Allerton now has an opening date

Coffee chain Starbucks has quashed rumours that it had pulled out of a prime site in Chapel Allerton.

The brand took on the lease of the former Yorkshire Bank building on Stainbeck Corner earlier this year, and had originally planned to open by the summer.

They are now hoping to open to the public in late October, and have begun recruiting staff.

Letting agents Stoneacre Properties confirmed that Starbucks had formally taken occupation of the 1920s building - which was built for the bank and has never had any other use.

Fitting work inside the premises is currently underway.

Starbucks expect to serve between 300-350 customers per day, and there will be seating for 100 people. Forty per cent of trade is expected to be takeaway orders.

Due to concerns over potential litter generated by the business, Starbucks has agreed to conduct litter picks in the vicinity three times a day within a 50-metre radius.

Other local residents have raised objections to the proposed opening hours, which Starbucks have requested to be 6.30am-7pm on weekdays and Saturdays and 7am-7pm on Sundays as an amendment to their original application.