Here, we take a look back at some of the establishments that closed their doors over the last 12 months.

1. Leeds Bierkeller and Leeds Shooters bar The Bierkeller Entertainment Complex on the corner of the Headrow and Park Row incorporates Shooters sports bar, Smokin' Bar and Kitchen and the German-themed beer cellar closed this month.

2. 53 Degrees North and Riccis Tapas and Cicchetti 53 Degrees North and Riccis Tapas and Cicchetti on Infirmary Street, ceased operating in early 2018.

3. Ham & Friends Much-loved wine bar, restaurant and deli Ham & Friends in the Grand Arcade, off Merrion Street, ceased trading back in March 2018.

4. Epernay This smart but casual bar served drinks from 21 different Champagne houses at candlelit tables.It closed in August 2018.

