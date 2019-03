Enjoy this trip down memory lane as we take a look at just nine of the lost Leeds nightclubs of yesteryear. READ MORE: 30 unseen photos from inside Leeds nightclubs in the 1990s

1. Majestyk It was the cheesy, colourful nightclub night we all loved to hate. It closed for the final time in 2006. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Town and Country Club The much-missed T&C was a high-calibre hot spot for live music and club nights, and was home to the Love Train night. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Mister Craigs Located on New Briggate, it was an attempt to bring some London sophistication to the city circa 1992. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Casa Loco This was the nightspot you visited after the nightclub playing hard house music until it was shut down in 2004. jpimedia Buy a Photo

