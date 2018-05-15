Ten places in and around Leeds where you can taste the new Tetley's beer

Did the news of Tetley's return to Leeds whet your appetite for a taste of the new brew?

If so, then you're in luck, because we have a list of ten places in and around Leeds that stock the new pale pint.

The beer is being made at Leeds Brewery, which was founded in 2007 and became the city’s biggest brewer when the giant Tetley plant closed in 2011. Now a partnership with Tetley’s parent company Carlsberg, will see these former rivals collaborate to bring Tetley beers back to its traditional heartland.

While production of the flagship Tetley Bitter will continue to be concentrated at Banks’s Brewery in Wolverhampton, Leeds Brewery will focus on producing a range of Tetley beers based on recipes from the company archives.

The first, No.3 Pale Ale, recreates a recipe from 1868 – and uses the same unique double strain of yeast which has given distinctive taste and texture to Tetley’s beers since founder Joshua Tetley first opened the Hunslet brewery in 1822.

Tetley's Pal Ale

