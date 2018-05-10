Taverner: Why Tetley's No 3 Pale Ale is a genuine attempt to create something special.

It would be very easy to take a cynical line about the city’s much-missed brewer returning after so many years to once again make beer in its traditional heartland.

Welcome home: Tetley beer to be brewed in Leeds once again

And when I first heard that Leeds Brewery were to create Tetley beers in Holbeck, I did wonder whether this would be some ill-thought marketing ploy after Carlsberg finally realised the damage it had caused by closing its landmark brewery.

Tetley's No3 Pale Ale is a genuine attempt to create something special.

Yet as soon as I am presented with my first pint of No 3 Pale Ale, in the appropriate setting of the Tetley gallery, I can sense that this is a genuine attempt to create something special.

Cheers! The story of how Tetley's became an integral part of Leeds life for almost 200 years

The beer recreates a recipe from 1868, using the same double strain of yeast which has lent distinctive taste and texture to Joshua Tetley’s beers since he first opened the Hunslet brewery in 1822. And as it shimmers in the glass, its white head foaming and pitting and begging to be tasted, my misgivings begin to disperse. They are blown away by its crisp, dry, refreshing taste – and most of all by its fulsome full-bodied, almost chewy, genuine Tetley character,

A host of venues have already committed to stocking No.3 Pale Ale. If this experiment is a success there’s no doubt that more of Joshua’s historic recipes will also be reproduced, back in his own home town.

Raising a glass to the welcome return of Tetley to its Leeds heartland

Tetley No 3 Pale Ale

Appearance: *****

Aroma: ***

Taste: ****

Aftertaste: ***