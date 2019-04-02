Ten buses are stuck in Leeds city centre because of this badly parked car

A car parked on double yellow lines has completely blocked off access to Kirkgate in Leeds city centre.

Police have had to be called to remove the Mercedes, which was left between the Harper Street and Call Lane junctions.

One witness said that around 10 buses were stuck behind the car, which is likely to be towed away for causing an obstruction.

First Bus also Tweeted that their services were delayed due to the car just after 2pm.

Last November, First buses were forced to avoid Tinshill and Cookridge completely after a number of selfishly parked cars blocked the number 6's route. Four buses became trapped along the road.