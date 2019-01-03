Are these the worst examples of bad parking in Leeds?

Drivers parked on pavements, blocking junctions and in one case sideways across multiple spaces, these are just some of the most flagrant examples you sent to the Yorkshire Evening Post of poor parking. Have you seen some dodgy drivers and pretty perilous parking? Send in your photos to yorkshire.digital@jpress.co.uk or join the Leeds Crime Facebook Group.

More pavement parking in Leeds. Photo: Nicky Brookes other Buy a Photo

This match day parking in Holbeck is truly shocking. Captured on Elland Road/Tilbury Road junction during a Leeds United game. The orange Skoda is literally parked across the junction. Photo: Kim Grimstead other Buy a Photo

Several cars have parked badly outside the Flying Pizza in Street Lane. Photo: David Glanville other Buy a Photo

If in doubt, park sideways across two spaces. Photo: Paul O'Flynn other Buy a Photo

View more