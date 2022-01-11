Teenager found in Leeds street with head injury: Police release statement

Police are working to establish the circumstances after a teenager was found in a Leeds street with a head injury.

Officers were contacted by the ambulance service at around 7.09pm last night who were attending Rossefield Approach in Bramley, where a male had been found in the street with a head injury.

The 17-year-old was taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of how he became injured."

