Teenager found in Leeds street with head injury: Police release statement
Police are working to establish the circumstances after a teenager was found in a Leeds street with a head injury.
Officers were contacted by the ambulance service at around 7.09pm last night who were attending Rossefield Approach in Bramley, where a male had been found in the street with a head injury.
The 17-year-old was taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of how he became injured."
*****************
