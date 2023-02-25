A city council plans panel was due to scrutinise proposals to build 1,350 new apartments and office space off Sweet Street West in Holbeck, on Thursday. The scheme, which would see eight acres of brownfield land redeveloped, received positive feedback from councillors last year when provisional designs were put forward.

However, the panel was told at the start of Thursday’s meeting that applicants Platform had emailed that morning to request a decision on the scheme was delayed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Council planning officer Daljit Singh said: “The applicant has advised us that unfortunately, at the last minute, a legal funding issue has arisen that needs to be resolved prior to it being considered for approval. Therefore they’ve asked that the item is not considered for approval today, but deferred for consideration at a future meeting.”

Under the plans in their current form, The Commercial pub on Sweet Street West would be revived by the developers

Under the plans in their current form, The Commercial pub on Sweet Street West would be revived by the developers. The much-loved boozer was once owned by Leeds United great Peter Lorimer, but closed in 2018 and has been a target for vandals and arsonists in the years since.

The scheme, which Platform has costed at £500m, would include a gym, residents’ lounge and co-working spaces for people living within the new flats. Around 7,000 square metres of office space would also be created.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking in October when the plans were formally submitted, Platform CEO Jean-Marc Vandevevire said: “We see fantastic opportunities in Leeds, one of the fastest-growing cities in the UK, and the south bank area in particular. We are proud to present a transformational vision to create a community-first development that epitomises the very best of inclusive, modern day living.