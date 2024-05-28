Swarcliffe crash: Emergency services rush to scene of crash in Leeds as one casualty reported
Police, ambulance and fire crews rushed to the scene of a crash in Leeds earlier today (May 28).
The incident, on Stanks Lane North in Swarcliffe, was reported shortly before 12.30pm.
It involved a car and a van.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said that one casualty was handed to the care of the ambulance service.
Police said that the driver was taken to hospital with what are thought to be minor injuries.
