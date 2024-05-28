Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police, ambulance and fire crews rushed to the scene of a crash in Leeds earlier today (May 28).

The incident, on Stanks Lane North in Swarcliffe, was reported shortly before 12.30pm.

A crash was reported on Stanks Lane North, in Swarcliffe, Leeds, on May 28. Photo: Google.

It involved a car and a van.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said that one casualty was handed to the care of the ambulance service.