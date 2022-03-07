Wellington Place incident: Suspicious package delivered to Leeds city centre office sparks evacuation
A "potentially suspicious package" delivered to a Leeds city centre office has sparked the mass evacuation of the building.
Police were called to 7 Wellington Street in Wellington Place, off Whitehall Road, shortly after 5pm.
They evacuated people from the building and a large police cordon was put in place.
A siren blared at intervals, as well as a recorded message announcing that a fire had been reported in the building.
But a police spokesperson has confirmed the building was evacuated due to concerns over the contents of the package.
They said: “Police have received a report of a potentially suspicious package which had been delivered to a building in Wellington Place, Leeds, at around 5.05pm today (March 7).
“The building has been evacuated as a precaution for public safety.
“We are currently assessing this incident and ask for patience while we work to bring this to a safe conclusion.”
The area closed off includes gardens in Wellington Place, with police guarding the cordon.
