Police were called to 7 Wellington Street in Wellington Place, off Whitehall Road, shortly after 5pm.

They evacuated people from the building and a large police cordon was put in place.

A siren blared at intervals, as well as a recorded message announcing that a fire had been reported in the building.

But a police spokesperson has confirmed the building was evacuated due to concerns over the contents of the package.

They said: “Police have received a report of a potentially suspicious package which had been delivered to a building in Wellington Place, Leeds, at around 5.05pm today (March 7).

“The building has been evacuated as a precaution for public safety.

“We are currently assessing this incident and ask for patience while we work to bring this to a safe conclusion.”

The area closed off includes gardens in Wellington Place, with police guarding the cordon.