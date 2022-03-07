St Helena’s Caravan Park: Firearms operation in Leeds ends peacefully

Officers received a report of a domestic-related malicious communications offence at 1.56pm on Saturday, March 5.

Shortly after 1pm on Sunday, (March 6) officers carried out enquiries to trace the suspect at an address at St Helena’s Caravan Park in Bramhope.

The man produced what appeared to be a firearm and the officers withdrew.

The incident scene. PIC: James Hardisty

An operation involving firearms officers and negotiators was then put in place to bring the incident to a safe conclusion.

This afternoon, (March 7) a 56-year-old man was detained at the scene without incident and taken into custody.

Chief Inspector Pete Hall, who heads neighbourhood policing for Leeds District, said: “We would like to thank the residents of the park and anyone else affected for their patience while we worked to bring this incident to a safe conclusion.”

