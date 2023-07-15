Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations

Stonegate Road Meanwood: Two people taken to hospital after crash on busy Leeds road

A busy road in Meanwood was closed by police after a crash resulted in two people being taken to hospital.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 15th Jul 2023, 14:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Jul 2023, 14:48 BST

Officers from West Yorkshire Police were told about the incident, in Stonegate Road, shortly after 12pm today (July 15).

When they arrived on the scene, between King Lane roundabout and Garth Road, they found that two vehicles had been involved. Two people were taken to hospital for further treatment, but their injuries are not believed to be serious.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The road was closed to allow for the vehicles to be recovered as police were seen directing traffic, but it has since been reopened. Two ambulances were also in attendance.

Related topics:LeedsWest Yorkshire Police