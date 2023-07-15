Stonegate Road Meanwood: Two people taken to hospital after crash on busy Leeds road
A busy road in Meanwood was closed by police after a crash resulted in two people being taken to hospital.
Officers from West Yorkshire Police were told about the incident, in Stonegate Road, shortly after 12pm today (July 15).
When they arrived on the scene, between King Lane roundabout and Garth Road, they found that two vehicles had been involved. Two people were taken to hospital for further treatment, but their injuries are not believed to be serious.
The road was closed to allow for the vehicles to be recovered as police were seen directing traffic, but it has since been reopened. Two ambulances were also in attendance.