Stonegate Road Meanwood: Police direct traffic after incident on busy Leeds road
Police are directing traffic on a busy Meanwood road after what appears to have been a crash.
Emergency services were on the scene at Stonegate Road, between King Lane roundabout and Garth Road, today (July 15) at around 1pm, as traffic was diverted away.
There were also two ambulances attending the incident, which a witness said appeared to have been a collision between two cars.
West Yorkshire Police was asked to comment.