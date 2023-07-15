Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Stonegate Road Meanwood: Police direct traffic after incident on busy Leeds road

Police are directing traffic on a busy Meanwood road after what appears to have been a crash.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 15th Jul 2023, 13:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Jul 2023, 13:56 BST

Emergency services were on the scene at Stonegate Road, between King Lane roundabout and Garth Road, today (July 15) at around 1pm, as traffic was diverted away.

There were also two ambulances attending the incident, which a witness said appeared to have been a collision between two cars.

West Yorkshire Police was asked to comment.

