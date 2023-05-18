Fire crews were called to the blaze at the site of the derelict school on Stonegate Road in Meanwood at 7pm on Tuesday (May 16).

A spokesperson from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “On Tuesday, May 16, at around 7pm we were called to a derelict building fire on Stonegate Road, Leeds. Fire crews from Moortown, Cookridge and Leeds attended alongside our aerial ladder platform from Bradford.

"The fire investigation team also attended and believe the cause of the fire to be deliberate ignition”

The abandoned school, on Stonegate Road, Meanwood, Leeds, which was on fire.