Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Student who lost a leg after ‘sports injury’ dies of cancer aged 19
Harry & Meghan taxi driver breaks silence after car chase
Cost of Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral revealed by Government
Boy, 4, found dead in flat being treated as a murder
S Club 7 singer’s cause of death confirmed
BT to axe 40 percent of its workforce by 2030

Stonegate Road: Emergency services issue 'deliberate ignition' update over fire at abandoned Leeds school

Emergency services have said that the fire at an abandoned in school in Leeds is believed to have been started deliberately.

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 18th May 2023, 14:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th May 2023, 16:04 BST

Fire crews were called to the blaze at the site of the derelict school on Stonegate Road in Meanwood at 7pm on Tuesday (May 16).

A spokesperson from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “On Tuesday, May 16, at around 7pm we were called to a derelict building fire on Stonegate Road, Leeds. Fire crews from Moortown, Cookridge and Leeds attended alongside our aerial ladder platform from Bradford.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The fire investigation team also attended and believe the cause of the fire to be deliberate ignition”

The abandoned school, on Stonegate Road, Meanwood, Leeds, which was on fire.The abandoned school, on Stonegate Road, Meanwood, Leeds, which was on fire.
The abandoned school, on Stonegate Road, Meanwood, Leeds, which was on fire.

In the first pictures of the school since the fire, the effect of time on the abandoned site is evident. Overgrown foliage covers the front of the building’s windows and once-white panels appear discoloured on the façade. The gates at the entrance remain firmly bolted keeping the site inaccessible to the public.

Related topics:LeedsEmergency servicesBradford