Stonegate Road: Emergency services issue 'deliberate ignition' update over fire at abandoned Leeds school
Emergency services have said that the fire at an abandoned in school in Leeds is believed to have been started deliberately.
Fire crews were called to the blaze at the site of the derelict school on Stonegate Road in Meanwood at 7pm on Tuesday (May 16).
A spokesperson from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “On Tuesday, May 16, at around 7pm we were called to a derelict building fire on Stonegate Road, Leeds. Fire crews from Moortown, Cookridge and Leeds attended alongside our aerial ladder platform from Bradford.
"The fire investigation team also attended and believe the cause of the fire to be deliberate ignition”
In the first pictures of the school since the fire, the effect of time on the abandoned site is evident. Overgrown foliage covers the front of the building’s windows and once-white panels appear discoloured on the façade. The gates at the entrance remain firmly bolted keeping the site inaccessible to the public.