Stonegate Road fire: First pictures from scene of abandoned Leeds school after blaze
The first pictures of a derelict school that was descended on by firefighters from across Leeds show the dilapidated old building behind closed gates.
A blaze at the former school, on Stonegate Road, Meanwood, sparked a significant response from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service on Tuesday night (May 16), with engines from Moortown, Cookridge and Leeds attending, alongside aerial support from Bradford and Stanningley.
In the first pictures of the school since the fire, the effect of time on the abandoned site is evident. Overgrown foliage covers the front of the brick building’s windows and once-white panels appear discoloured on the façade. The gates at the entrance remain firmly bolted keeping the site inaccessible to the public.
The fire, at around 7pm, was also attended by West Yorkshire Police. Investigations to establish the circumstances surrounding the blaze are ongoing. West Yorkshire Fire Service has been asked to comment.