Stanningley Road Leeds incident: Everything we know so far as pedestrian pronounced dead at scene of crash
A woman has died following a crash in Leeds.
The woman was a pedestrian involved in a collision this morning (February 22), which left another pedestrian with injuries not believed to be life-threatening. The crash occurred at the junction of Stanningley Road and Cockshott Lane, and led to the closure of the A647 Stanningley Road. The road has since reopened.
West Yorkshire Police are now carrying out enquiries and have asked anyone who witnessed the incident or has footage that could be of assistance to enquiries to come forward and contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team.
What happened?
Two pedestrians suffered serious injuries following a crash involving a Volkswagen Golf car. One of the pedestrians, a woman, was pronounced dead at the scene and the second pedestrian, a man in his 40s, was taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening. A bus stop was also damaged in the crash.
Has anyone been arrested?
West Yorkshire Police have confirmed a 25-year-old woman, the driver of the Volkswagen Golf car involved, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
What have police said?
Earlier today, a spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Emergency services attended and found that two pedestrians had suffered serious injuries following the collision, which involved a Volkswagen Golf car and caused damage to a bus stop.
“One of these, a woman, was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene. The second person, a man in his 40s, was taken to hospital. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening. The Golf driver, a 25-year-old woman, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. Road closures are in place and are likely to remain there for most of today while enquiries are continuing at the scene.
“Motorists are asked to find an alternative route at this time. Enquiries are continuing into how the collision occurred and anyone who witnessed it, or who has footage that will assist, is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team on 101, or by using the 101LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website. The log reference is 0290 of 22 February.”