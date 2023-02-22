A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Emergency services attended and found that two pedestrians had suffered serious injuries following the collision, which involved a Volkswagen Golf car and caused damage to a bus stop.

One of these, a woman, was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.

The second person, a man in his forties, was taken to hospital. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

The Golf driver, a 25-year-old woman, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Road closures are in place and are likely to remain there for most of today while enquiries are continuing at the scene.

Motorists are asked to find an alternative route at this time.

Enquiries are continuing into how the collision occurred and anyone who witnessed it, or who has footage that will assist, is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team on 101, or by using the 101LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.