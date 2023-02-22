A647 Stanningley Road: Live updates as pedestrian killed and another seriously injured in west Leeds crash
A key road in west Leeds has been closed this morning following a “serious crash”.
Road closures are in place along Stanningley Road and Stanningley Bypass with police on the scene.
Follow our live blog below and refresh the page for the latest updates.
Live updates as ‘serious crash’ forces closure of Stanningley Road
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Emergency services attended and found that two pedestrians had suffered serious injuries following the collision, which involved a Volkswagen Golf car and caused damage to a bus stop.
One of these, a woman, was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.
The second person, a man in his forties, was taken to hospital. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.
The Golf driver, a 25-year-old woman, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
Road closures are in place and are likely to remain there for most of today while enquiries are continuing at the scene.
Motorists are asked to find an alternative route at this time.
Enquiries are continuing into how the collision occurred and anyone who witnessed it, or who has footage that will assist, is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team on 101, or by using the 101LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.
The log reference is 0290 of 22 February.”
West Yorkshire Police have confirmed a female pedestrian has been killed and a male pedestrian seriously injured.
West Yorkshire Police have been approached for further comment - with an update expected soon.
The YEP understands that the police cordon is expected to remain in place for sometime.
First Bus have confirmed that a number of their services are being diverted away from the area.
First Bus have confirmed that a number of their services are being diverted away from the area.
Road closures are in place on the bypass while enquiries continue at the scene. Motorists are asked to avoid the area at this time.
Police are on the scene of what is being described as a “serious road traffic collision.”