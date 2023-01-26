Police have confirmed that the body recovered from Stanley Ferry on Tuesday (January 24) was Liam Hinchliffe, 30, who was reported missing on December 30 last year. His family have thanked those who helped search for Liam and ask for their privacy during this “sad and difficult time”.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “At around 12.40pm on Tuesday, police divers recovered a body, which has since been formally identified as Liam Hinchliffe. His family have been kept informed of developments.

“The public are thanked for their efforts in supporting our appeals for information.”

Stanley Ferry and, inset, Liam Hinchliffe, 30.

Liam’s family have released a new photograph of him and also issued the following statement: