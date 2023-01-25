Stanley Ferry incident: West Yorkshire Police launch investigation after body found in water in Wakefield
An investigation has been launched after a body was found in Wakefield.
Police recovered the body from the water at Stanley Ferry on Tuesday (January 24) just after noon. The body has yet to be formally identified and inquires are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the death.
A statement from West Yorkshire Police said: “Police have recovered a body from the water at Stanley Ferry. The body was found at around 12.40pm today (Tuesday, 24 January). The body has yet to be formally identified. Enquiries are ongoing.”