St James' Hospital: Leeds clinic evacuated as precautionary measure as pictures show staff gathering outside
A hospital clinic in Leeds was evacuated as a precautionary measure, as pictures showed staff gathered outside the building.
The temporary disruption, which was reported at St James’ Hospital earlier today (July 16), is understood to have lasted only for a few minutes.
An image taken at the site showed a group of staff waiting to be allowed back into the building.
It is understood that the evacuation did not cause any lasting disruption.
St James’ Hospital is the eighth largest hospital by beds in the United Kingdom and the largest in the city. It is managed by the Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust
