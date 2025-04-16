Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A blaze has ripped through a semi-detached home in Leeds, leaving two people in hospital.

The fire, at a property on St James Approach in Seacroft, was reported shortly before 10pm last night (April 15).

A fire was reported at a property on St James Approach in Seacroft shortly before 10pm on April 15. | National World

Two people were taken to hospital after suffering smoke inhalation. | National World

It saw three crews rush to the scene as flames erupted from the kitchen of the two storey property, sending plumes of smoke through the home.

Firefighters rescued rescued two people inside the building who were treated for smoke inhalation. They were raced to hospital by Yorkshire Ambulance Service.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said that no smoke detectors had been installed in the property. No details relating to the cause of the blaze have yet been released.