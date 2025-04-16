St James Approach Seacroft fire: Blaze rips through Leeds home leaving two in hospital

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 16th Apr 2025, 07:08 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A blaze has ripped through a semi-detached home in Leeds, leaving two people in hospital.

The fire, at a property on St James Approach in Seacroft, was reported shortly before 10pm last night (April 15).

A fire was reported at a property on St James Approach in Seacroft shortly before 10pm on April 15.A fire was reported at a property on St James Approach in Seacroft shortly before 10pm on April 15.
A fire was reported at a property on St James Approach in Seacroft shortly before 10pm on April 15. | National World

Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to news across Leeds, sign up for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free daily newsletter today

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Two people were taken to hospital after suffering smoke inhalation.Two people were taken to hospital after suffering smoke inhalation.
Two people were taken to hospital after suffering smoke inhalation. | National World

It saw three crews rush to the scene as flames erupted from the kitchen of the two storey property, sending plumes of smoke through the home.

Firefighters rescued rescued two people inside the building who were treated for smoke inhalation. They were raced to hospital by Yorkshire Ambulance Service.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said that no smoke detectors had been installed in the property. No details relating to the cause of the blaze have yet been released.

Related topics:Leeds

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice