St James Approach Seacroft fire: Blaze rips through Leeds home leaving two in hospital
The fire, at a property on St James Approach in Seacroft, was reported shortly before 10pm last night (April 15).
It saw three crews rush to the scene as flames erupted from the kitchen of the two storey property, sending plumes of smoke through the home.
Firefighters rescued rescued two people inside the building who were treated for smoke inhalation. They were raced to hospital by Yorkshire Ambulance Service.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said that no smoke detectors had been installed in the property. No details relating to the cause of the blaze have yet been released.
