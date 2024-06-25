LS14 said goodbye to what remained of the Seacroft Shopping Centre in the 1990s. It had been opened by The Queen in 1965 as part of the £1.25 million Civic Centre development which at the time was heralded as a novel way of building an outdoor purpose built town centre. By the 1990s it was being demolished to make way for a new £30million retail development, the focal point of which was to be a 90,000 sq ft Tesco supermarket. The 1990s was also a decade which featured a bingo hall under the threat of closure in the heart of the community, eviction protests and a poignant goodbyes. Enjoy these photo memories celebrating ten years in the life of Seacroft and its residents. READ MORE: 37 photos to take you back to east Leeds in 1998 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
Inside Seacroft Shopping Centre in the 1990s | Peter ThackerPhoto: Peter Thacker
Were you a regular here back in the day? The Monkswood pictured in January 1998. | YPNPhoto: YPN
A towering 30m "Giraffe" Muncher ripped down Crown House the only remaining landmark of the former Seacroft Centre in July 1999. PIC: Matt Griggs/UNP | Matt Griggs/UNPPhoto: Matt Griggs/UNP
Seacroft Bingo Hall was on the brink of shutting down in August 1998. The fight to keep it was open was led by Sandra Crowzier (pictured middle). PIC: Paula Solloway/UNP | Paula Solloway/UNPPhoto: Paula Solloway/UNP
St James's Church, alongside Seacroft Village Green in March 1996. | Peter ThackerPhoto: Peter Thacker
Seacroft Lions U-11s pictured in September 1997. Back row, from left, is Louise Fletcher (manager), Chris Fletcher and Dave Wilson. Middle row, from left, is Phil Gleed, Scott Jones, Glenn Wood, Chris Pickersgill, Sam Fletcher, Michael Lee and Sam Cockerham. Front row, from left, is Neil Newton, Liam Douglas, Kieran Casey, Martyn Wigglesworth, Arris Speight, Paul Beckwith and James Wilson. | YPNPhoto: YPN
