People rescued by fire brigade from burning building in Beeston
People have been rescued from a building fire in Beeston in the early hours of this morning.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue were alerted to the drama just before 3.50am and told that people were trapped in the property that was on fire at Lockwood Way.
The fire brigade had originally sent three crews to the scene but upscaled it to six fire engines from stations across the city including Hunslet, Leeds, Morley, Killingbeck as well as specialist support crews from Featherstone and Skelmanthorpe.
Crews uses seven breathing apparatus sets, two hose reels and two jets to put out the fire.
