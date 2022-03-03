Dalton Mills fire: Dramatic pictures by fire crews show historic mills completely destroyed as scene scaled down

The mill, built in 1869, started at around 2pm on Thursday afternoon and has tore through 100 per cent of the brick building, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said/

Colossal flames could be seen through the landmark building as thick black smoke filled the air.

Once the largest textile mill in Yorkshire - employing more than 2,000 workers - the building has recently been used as a film set for hit TV shows such as Peaky Blinders.

These dramatic photographs taken by fire crews in West Yorkshire reveal the extent of the damage to a historic mills in Keighley.

More than 100 firefighters were on the scene along with an aerial ladder, fire chiefs said.

However, the scene has now been scaled down.

In an evening update, the fire service said: "Damping down is in progress at Dalton Mill & the incident has been scaled back.

"Thanks to local residents & our partner agencies for their support as we tackled the incident."