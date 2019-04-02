Six fire engines called to blaze in Harehills basement

Have your say

A fire in a basement drew large crowds onto Harehills Road on Monday night.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (WYFRS) said they were at the scene just after 9.40pm.

Six fire appliances were in attendance, along with a specialist firefighting foam appliance.

It happened in the basement of a business at the junction of Harehills Road and Lambton Street.

Specialist officers at the scene included firefighters in breathing apparatus and Hazardous Materials and Environmental Protection officers.

WYFRS have not currently said at what time the fire was brought under control.