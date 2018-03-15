Majestic work offers glimpse of the future for City Square in Leeds

Eye-catching images have been released which illustrate the stylish new feel that the renovation of Leeds’s Majestic building will bring to one of the city’s main gateway areas.

The images show how the finished building will appear to the thousands of people who leave Leeds City Station via its exit on City Square every day.

Work on the transformation of the Majestic – which was badly damaged by fire in 2014 – is expected to take about 18 months to complete.

And the building’s owner, Leeds-based property investment and development company Rushbond, says the images provide an insight into how a famous part of the city’s architectural heritage is being made fit for a bright 21st century future.

Rushbond real estate director Mark Finch said: “These new images further showcase our vision of delivering great spaces in a super-prime destination, with a great scheme that respects the iconic features of this wonderful building and recognises its hugely important relationship to the city’s railway station, which is so central to the city’s growing and vibrant economy.”

The revamped Majestic will boast 66,000 sq ft of what is being described as “contemporary workspace”.

Its seven floors will sit behind the Grade II listed building’s original exterior while a three-storey atrium-style entrance is also being created.

Terraces on the fourth and fifth floors will overlook the hustle and bustle of City Square.

Roger Marsh, chair of the Leeds City Region Enterprise, today hailed the new images as “fantastic”.

The building dates back to the 1920s and has had spells as a cinema, bingo hall and nightclub.