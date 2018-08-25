Shock at Roundhay Park in Leeds as honesty box for duck food is stolen from cafe

A cashbox containing money used to buy duck food has been stolen from the Lakeside Cafe at Roundhay Park.

The Friends of Roundhay Park began selling food for birds on Waterloo Lake to prevent visitors feeding them bread, which is bad for their health.

Today the group reported that an honesty box for those purchasing the food had been stolen.

The volunteers hope to be able to restore the service soon, and in the meantime have asked visitors to bring only suitable foods such as seeds, peas, sweetcorn, lettuce and oats for the ducks.