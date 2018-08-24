Leeds woman admits drink driving after being 'sexually intimate' in Roundhay Park

Have your say

A 40-year-old woman was arrested for drink driving after police were called to reports of a couple having sex in a park in Leeds.

Joanne Smith pleaded guilty to drink driving today over the incident in Roundhay Park earlier this month.

Leeds Magistrates Court heard police were sent to the park at 2,30pm on August 5.

Maggie Cavanagh, prosecuting, said initial reports had been made about a couple being "sexually intimate" in the park.

The prosecutor said: "By the time police attended it had turned into a fight situation.

"It seemed that Miss Smith had got into her vehicle to leave."

Members of the public told officers that Smith had got into a blue Honda Civic before driving away in the vehcile.

The car was stopped on Mansion Lane and Smith admitted to officers that she had been drinking.

A police station breath test gave a reading of 102 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - almost three times the times the legal limit.

The prosecutor said a roadside breath test had been much lower, indicting that "she had been consuming alcohol quite recently."

Smith, of Kelmscott Lane, Crossgates, pleaded guilty to drink driving.

The court heard she has no previous convictions.

Smith appeared in court without legal representation and wept throughout much of the hearing..

Asked if she would like to address the court, she said: "I don't know what to say. I didn't think I was over the limit.

"It went from 45 (mircograms) to 104 in 45 minutes which I can't understand."

Magistrates adjourned the hearing for the probation service to obtain a more detailed report about her personal circumstances before passing sentence.

Smith was made the subject of an interim banning order and was told to return to the court for sentencing on September 3.