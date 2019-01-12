Shock as couple seen taking part in 'indecent ritual' in Leeds woodland

A woman has spoken of her shock after seeing a couple engage in a bizarre sexual ritual in an area of public woodland near Horsforth.

Police have stepped up patrols after the incident on the Hawksworth Wood Trail on Friday afternoon.

The witness, posting in the community Facebook group for residents of the Hawksworth estate, claimed she had seen a 'ritual' taking place in the local beauty spot while walking in the woods with a friend.

"Around lunchtime my friend and I witnessed what we think was some sort of ritual. We saw a naked couple on a white plastic sheet having sexual activity while chanting and praying with a dead bird at the side of them. The man then wiped blood from the bird on the woman's head while she lay on the ground. Other people were there who seemed to be watching. It has been reported to the police and the (nearby) school as they were in full view and I know families walk through there and kids play there. They didn't seem bothered that they'd been seen. It was a really odd situation to stumble upon."

West Yorkshire Police said:-

"Police received a report of public indecency at Hawksworth Wood Trail on Cragside Walk in Leeds yesterday afternoon.

"Police have stepped up patrols in the area."

In August 2018, police were called to reports of a couple being sexually intimate in broad daylight in Roundhay Park. No indecency charges were brought, but a 40-year-old woman admitted drink driving following the incident.