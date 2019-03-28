See inside the new McDonald's on Briggate after major refurbishment

Leeds' flagship McDonald's re-opened today after a major refurbishment.

The Briggate site has been closed since March 13 for the refit. The branch is often used to trial new initiatives introduced by McDonald's due to its prime location and 24-hour opening. It was one of the first in the country to get digital touchscreen ordering in 2015. The new features now available to customers include a completely re-designed ground floor dining area with larger order and collection area, more touchscreen order points and new window seating, table service and a new barista-made McCafe coffee range. Hot drinks orders are now the biggest source of business for the outlet.

McCafe Baristas will serve the new McCafe coffee range

Table service You can now order meals to be delivered to your table

Ordering The ground floor has been re-designed to make ordering easier

Ordering The outlet has re-opened after a two-week refurbishment

