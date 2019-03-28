See inside the new McDonald's on Briggate after major refurbishment

The Briggate site has been closed since March 13 for the refit. The branch is often used to trial new initiatives introduced by McDonald's due to its prime location and 24-hour opening. It was one of the first in the country to get digital touchscreen ordering in 2015. The new features now available to customers include a completely re-designed ground floor dining area with larger order and collection area, more touchscreen order points and new window seating, table service and a new barista-made McCafe coffee range. Hot drinks orders are now the biggest source of business for the outlet.
