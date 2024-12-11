Second Avenue Fitzwilliam: Casualty rushed to hospital after house fire in Wakefield

A casualty has been rushed to hospital after a house fire in Wakefield.

The blaze, in a semi-detached property on Second Avenue, Fitzwilliam, was reported shortly before 10pm last night (December 10).

The blaze, in a semi-detached property on Second Avenue, Fitzwilliam, was reported shortly before 10pm last night (December 10). | National World/Google

Three fire crews were sent to the scene and used hoses to put out the blaze.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “One casualty was taken to hospital by Yorkshire Ambulance Service from the incident.”

