Second Avenue Fitzwilliam: Casualty rushed to hospital after house fire in Wakefield
A casualty has been rushed to hospital after a house fire in Wakefield.
The blaze, in a semi-detached property on Second Avenue, Fitzwilliam, was reported shortly before 10pm last night (December 10).
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “One casualty was taken to hospital by Yorkshire Ambulance Service from the incident.”
