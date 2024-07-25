Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A cyclist has died following a crash in the Seacroft area of Leeds.

At 2.39pm today (Thursday), police received a report of a collision involving a cyclist and a car at the junction of Boggart Hill Drive and Easterly Road.

The cyclist received medical attention and was taken to hospital a short time later where he was sadly pronounced deceased. Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

The crash happened at the junction of Boggart Hill Drive and Easterly Road in Leeds | National World

Road closures remain in place and people are advised to avoid the area this evening if possible.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or what happened prior to it is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team on 101, or via the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

People with dash cam or CCTV footage that may assist are also asked to contact the team.