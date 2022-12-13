A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “A road closure is in place around the A58 Easterly Road in Leeds following a serious road traffic collision this morning and drivers are advised to avoid the area.

“At 6.48am today, police received a report of a road traffic collision involving a motorbike and a van at the junction of Easterly Road and Boggart Hill Drive, Seacroft.

“The male motorcyclist has been taken to hospital in a critical condition. Road closures are in place around the scene and drivers are advised to avoid the area and to seek alternative routes.