Seacroft crash: Live updates as motorcyclist fighting for life and closure in place around A58 Easterly Road in Leeds
A serious crash involving a van and motorbike has led to a closure being put in place around the A58 Easterly Road in Leeds.
Live updates on Seacroft crash
An update on AA’s incidents map reads: “Road closed and heavy traffic due to crash on A58 Easterly Road both ways between Wetherby Road and Asket Hill. Incident occurred at around 06:45 which has since closed the road.”
West Yorkshire Metro has issued an update on bus services affected by the road closure:
- 42 Services operating via Dib Lane, (Right) Grange Park Road then as normal both ways
- 49 Normal route to Monkswood Avenue then continue on Kentmere Avenue, (Left) North Parkway, (Right) Kentmere Avenue, (Right) South Parkway, South Parkway Approach, (Right) Foundry Lane, (Right) Oakwood Lane, (Left) A58 Easterly Road both ways
- 50 Operating normal route to Kentmere Avenue and continue on Monkswood Avenue then (Left) Kentmere Gate, (Left) Wetherby Road, (Right) to continue on Wetherby Road, (Left) Oakwood Lane, (Right) A58 Easterly Road both ways
- 50A Operating normal route via Asket Drive then (Right) Boggart Hill Drive, (Left) Kentmere Avenue and continue on Monkswood Avenue then (Left) Kentmere Gate, (Left) Wetherby Road, (Right) to continue on Wetherby Road, (Left) Oakwood Lane, (Right) A58 Easterly Road both ways
- X98 X99 Due to road closure at easterly we are diverting via Seacroft into Leeds: Missing out Roundhay, Oakwood clock, Harehills
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “A road closure is in place around the A58 Easterly Road in Leeds following a serious road traffic collision this morning and drivers are advised to avoid the area.
“At 6.48am today, police received a report of a road traffic collision involving a motorbike and a van at the junction of Easterly Road and Boggart Hill Drive, Seacroft.
“The male motorcyclist has been taken to hospital in a critical condition. Road closures are in place around the scene and drivers are advised to avoid the area and to seek alternative routes.
“Anyone who witnessed the collision or the circumstances leading up to it, particularly anyone with relevant dashcam footage, is asked to contact officers via 101 quoting log 195 of December 13 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat.”