Emergency services were called to the scene in Seacroft shortly before 6.50am on Tuesday morning when a black Ford Transit van and a black Triumph motorbike collided at the junction of Easterly Road and Boggart Hill Drive.

West Yorkshire Police said the rider of the motorbike, a 51-year-old man, was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

The driver of the van, a 21-year-old man, has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He is being in held custody in custody as the investigation into the crash continues.

The van and the motorbike collided at the junction of Easterly Road and Boggart Hill Drive. Picture: Google

A road closure was in place on the A58 Easterly Road for much of the day, with bus services being diverted.

Investigating officers now want to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or who saw the movements of either vehicle in the time leading up to it. They are particularly keen to hear from anyone with relevant dashcam footage.

