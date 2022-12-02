Seacroft crash: Female pedestrian in her 80s dies in Leeds after being hit by car near The Green
Police have confirmed that a woman in her 80s has died after a car mounted the pavement in Seacroft and collided with her.
A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving following the incident on The Green, Old York Road, in Seacroft at around 2pm today (Friday).
Police say that the vehicle mounted the pavement and collided with the pedestrian; a woman in her 80s. It then crashed through a fence and went onto the Green before stopping.
The woman sadly died at the scene. Police in Leeds are now appealing for witnesses to come forward.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “A red Land Rover Discovery which was travelling down Old York Road, from the direction of the Tesco supermarket on Seacroft Avenue, towards the A64, mounted the pavement and collided with the pedestrian. It then crashed through a fence and went onto the Green before coming to a stop.
“Prior to colliding with the pedestrian, The Land Rover also collided with a Toyota Aygo which was travelling up Old York Road.
“The pedestrian, a female aged in her 80s, suffered serious injuries and sadly died at the scene shortly after the collision.
“A male has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
“Anyone who witnessed the incident or the circumstances leading up to it, or who may have video footage of the collision or the circumstances leading up to it is asked to call West Yorkshire Police’s Major Collision Enquiry Team on 101, quoting reference 13220664159.”