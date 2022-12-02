Police in Leeds are appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision in which a pedestrian was killed.

The collision happened shortly after 2pm today (2/12) at The Green, Old York Road in Seacroft.

A red Land Rover Discovery which was travelling down Old York Road, from the direction of the Tesco supermarket on Seacroft Avenue, towards the A64, mounted the pavement and collided with the pedestrian. It then crashed through a fence and went onto the Green before coming to a stop.

Prior to colliding with the pedestrian, The Land Rover also collided with a Toyota Aygo which was travelling up Old York Road.

The pedestrian, a female aged in her 80s, suffered serious injuries and sadly died at the scene shortly after the collision.

A male has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or the circumstances leading up to it, or who may have video footage of the collision or the circumstances leading up to it is asked to call West Yorkshire Police’s Major Collision Enquiry Team on 101, quoting reference 13220664159.