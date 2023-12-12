A man has died in a horror crash on a major road in Leeds on Monday (December 11).

Here is everything we know so far about the incident:

What happened?

Police were called to a collision on the A621 Scott Hall Road in Leeds at 11.29 on Monday, December 11, at the roadworks close to the junction with Buslingthorpe Road, near a Land Rover garage.

The crash happened on Scott Hall Road near to the Land Rover garage. Photo: Google

A Mercedes Sprinter crashed into the rear of a Ford Transit at the traffic lights while both vehicles were travelling towards city centre. The Mercedes then moved slowly downhill towards the central reservations roadworks and came to a stop when it crashed into a HGV roadworks truck.

The driver of the Mercedes, a man in his 50s, was confirmed dead shortly afterwards.

What are police doing?

Detectives from the Major Collision Enquiry Team (MCET) are asking for anyone who might have witnessed the incident, or has video footage, to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or go online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 607 of 11/12.

What condition is the Ford Transit driver in?

Emergency services have not said anything regarding if the driver of the Ford Transit suffered any injuries in the crash.

Has anyone been arrested?

No one has been arrested in relation to the incident.