Scott Hall Road crash: Man dies after horror crash in Chapeltown, Leeds, near Land Rover garage
Police area appealing for witnesses following the fatal road traffic collision on the A61 Scott Hall Road in Chapeltown at 11:29am today (Monday) at roadworks close to the junction with Buslingthorpe Lane, near a Land Rover garage.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “A Mercedes Sprinter was in collision with the rear of a Ford Transit at traffic signals. Both vehicles were travelling towards the city centre. The Mercedes then slowly moved downhill towards the central reservation roadworks where it came to a stop by colliding with a HGV roadworks truck.
“The driver of the Mercedes, a male aged in his 50s, was confirmed to have died shortly afterwards.”
Detectives from the Major Collision Enquiry Team (MCET) are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has video footage of it to come forward.
Contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or go online quoting reference 607 of 11/12.