A man has died following a crash on a major road in Leeds.

Police area appealing for witnesses following the fatal road traffic collision on the A61 Scott Hall Road in Chapeltown at 11:29am today (Monday) at roadworks close to the junction with Buslingthorpe Lane, near a Land Rover garage.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “A Mercedes Sprinter was in collision with the rear of a Ford Transit at traffic signals. Both vehicles were travelling towards the city centre. The Mercedes then slowly moved downhill towards the central reservation roadworks where it came to a stop by colliding with a HGV roadworks truck.

“The driver of the Mercedes, a male aged in his 50s, was confirmed to have died shortly afterwards.”

The crash happened on Scott Hall Road near to the Land Rover garage. Photo: Google

Detectives from the Major Collision Enquiry Team (MCET) are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has video footage of it to come forward.