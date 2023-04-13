West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (WYFRS) revealed details of what happened to George Lund as they shared data which showed that 46 people had lost their lives in their region's waterways in the last 10 years. Tributes have been paid to the schoolboy, who got into difficulties in a lock of the Aire and Calder Navigation in the Stourton area of the city on Saturday afternoon.

A spokesman for WYFRS said George had drowned after jumping in at Knostrop Quay while walking along the towpath. He said the teenager was beaten by the current as he tried to swim to a ladder at the side of the waterway, near to George Mann Road.

Two specialist water rescue teams from Leeds and two fire engines from Hunslet had been deployed to work with other emergency services as part of a rescue operation. Leeds district commander Toby May said: "Our fire crews worked tirelessly to rescue the individual, but our thoughts are with the family and friends of 14-year-old George Lund who sadly passed away."

Flowers laid for schoolboy George Lund after he drowned in the Aire and Calder Navigation at Stourton. Picture: William Lailey/SWNS

Firefighters have warned against entering any waterway as they highlighted the 46 fatalities in West Yorkshire since 2013. Five of those were recorded as being under 18, although a large number of those who died did not have their age recorded by the fire service.

Among those to have lost their lives include 48-year-old delivery driver Tomasz Lugowski, who drowned at Ardsley Reservoir in July 2022 after going for a swim during a family barbecue, and Farnley Academy teacher Lewis Howlett. Since the 25-year-old drowned in the River Aire in May 2020, his family have campaigned to raise awareness of key water safety advice.

Mr May said: "We are urging parents and teachers to talk to children about water safety, and how important it is to keep your distance from any lakes, rivers and canals. If anyone does need assistance in inland water then call 999 immediately and ask for the fire service. Our teams are experts at water rescues, and we have the specialist equipment needed to save the lives of people who are at risk of drowning. Please enjoy the warm weather, but in a safe way and please Be Water Aware."