Leeds canal death: Heartbreaking tributes paid to 14-year-old boy who died after being pulled from water

Heartbreaking tributes have been paid to a 14-year-old boy who died after being pulled from a Leeds canal over the Easter weekend.

Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 10th Apr 2023, 13:00 BST- 2 min read

The teenager was pronounced dead by medics at the scene after being rescued from the Aire and Calder Navigation Canal on Saturday. Emergency services were called to a lock on the canal on Saturday afternoon as temperatures reached highs of 13C.

Specialist dive teams carried out a frantic search of the canal, in the Hunslet area of the city, and the boy was pulled from the water. He received medical attention at the scene, but was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.

Flowers, cards and a teddy bear have today been left at the scene, close to a rowing club and the city of Leeds sea cadets. One heartbreaking card read: "I am so lost without you, my heart is broken, I love you all around the world and back again. Til we meet again. RIP.”

The scene where a 14-year-old boy has died after being recovered from a canal in Leeds over the Easter weekend (Photo: William Lailey/SWNS)The scene where a 14-year-old boy has died after being recovered from a canal in Leeds over the Easter weekend (Photo: William Lailey/SWNS)
Friends have also paid tribute to the teenager on social media. One well-wisher wrote: "He was only 14, found his first love and everything. He had his life ahead of him. Gone too soon."

Another wrote: "Gone too soon. You were far too young and such a lovely young man. I hope you're at peace wherever you are watching over your family." A third added: "Wonderful and very polite lad, will be sadly missed. RIP young man. Much love to his family and girlfriend at this sad time."

Police said they were called just after 4.30pm on Saturday afternoon. The boy was believed to have been swimming with friends before he disappeared from view. It came as Brits flocked to parks, beaches and beauty spots over the bank holiday weekend to enjoy the warm weather.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "At 4.32pm on Saturday, police received a concern for safety report for a male in the canal by Thwaite Lane, Leeds. Emergency services attended and recovered a teenage male from the water.

"He received medical attention at the scene, but was sadly pronounced deceased a short time later. The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file has been prepared for the coroner."

