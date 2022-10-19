UK airline Ryanair announced its winter schedule for Leeds Bradford Airport on Wednesday (October 19). It includes 15 new routes to sunny and city break locations.

Winter is often a time that many people decide to explore the world, head out to a major city or escape from the chills of home in search for some sunshine. Time away with friends and family for the festive season is also a very common reason.

Ryanair has now made it much easier for Loiners in search of their wintertime vacation with over 100 weekly flights and cheaper fares. It has revealed its plans for the winter, such as new destinations and the creation of new jobs and even aircraft.

The schedule for the end of this year notes that the airline will be investing $300 million in aid of the construction of three new planes based at Leeds Bradford Airport. On top of the 15 new city breaks and sun-baked holiday routes coming to the facility, it will also see the creation of 90 local jobs.

In reaction to the announcement, Nicola McMullen, who is the Aviation Director at Leeds Bradford Airport, said: “It’s fantastic to extend our Winter 2022 schedule with Ryanair and offer access to some of the most in demand destinations at affordable prices. We’re excited to welcome passengers and holidaymakers over the coming months.”

Leeds Bradford passengers will now have the opportunity to log on to the official Ryanair website and take advantage of their new seat sale with cheaper fares from £24.99. This is for holidays taking place from October until March in 2023. Please note that these vacations or city break getaways must be booked by Friday, October 21 2022.

In a statement announcing Ryanair’s winter schedule at Leeds Bradford Airport, the airline’s Head of Communications Jade Kirwan said: “Ryanair is pleased to announce its new Leeds Bradford Airport Winter schedule that offers 15 routes to exciting destinations such as Faro, Lanzarote and Riga. Over 100 weekly flights will give Leeds & Bradford citizens an abundance of choice when booking their next city break or Winter sun getaway.

Picture by Simon Hulme

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This Winter Ryanair is offering its UK customers lower fares and more certainty with their travel plans, as it operates a full schedule of over 3,000 daily flights with many new routes and unbeatable value for our customers and their families. To allow our customers and visitors to/from Leeds Bradford to book their Winter holidays at the best possible fare, we are launching a seat sale with fares available from £24.99 for travel October’22 until March’23, which must be booked by Friday 21st October. Since these amazing low fares will be snapped up quickly, customers should log onto www.ryanair.com to avoid missing out.”

Full list of Ryanair routes coming to Leeds Bradford Airport this winter

A full list of all the 15 new destinations and routes coming to Leeds Bradford has been confirmed. It includes a variety of city weekend breaks, as well as vacations away to countries with hot-tempered temperatures and plenty of sunshine.

Alicante, Spain

Malaga, Spain

Lanzarote, Spain

Fuerteventura, Spain

Tenerife (South), Spain

Riga, Latvia

Warsaw, Poland

Gdansk, Poland

Krakow, Poland

Poznan, Poland

Wroclaw, Poland

Vilnius, Lithuania

Faro, Portugal

Bratislava, Slovakia

Dublin, Ireland

Advertisement Hide Ad