It happened at about 2pm in Roundhay Road, Harehills, near the junction with Gledhow Road and Bayswater Grove.

Police were called out by the ambulance service and closed the road in both directions.

The closure is causing major delays across Harehills.

Roundhay Road, near the junction with Bayswater Grove, where the crash took place (Photo: Google)

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “At 2.05pm today, officers were called by the ambulance service following a report of a serious road traffic collision involving a car and a pedestrian.

“The incident occurred near to the junction of Bayswater Grove and Roundhay Road in Harehills.

“The pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“Road closures have been put in place at this time whilst officers carry out enquiries regarding the collision.”